India officially hands over B20 presidency to Brazil

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
India, on August 27 handed over the B20 (Business 20) presidency to Brazil. The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. The presidency was officially handed over to Rafael Lucchesi, Director General of SENAI.
