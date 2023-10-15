trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675689
India-Pakistan Match: Uproar over Babar Azam taking T-shirt from Virat Kohli

|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
India Beat Pakistan News Live Score: After defeating Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Delhi, now Team India has defeated Pakistan in Ahmedabad. There has been a controversy over Pakistan captain Babar Azam taking T-shirt from Virat Kohli. Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said that he should not have taken the t-shirt from Virat after losing the match.
