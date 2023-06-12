NewsVideos
India-Pakistan's common enemy! 'Storm' growing rapidly... how will Pakistan survive?

Jun 12, 2023
Cyclone named Biporjoy is moving fast towards India and Pakistan. According to the Meteorological Department, this cyclone is very dangerous. The storm is currently located hundreds of kilometers away from Mumbai, Porbandar, Karachi, Saurashtra. It can be very serious in the coming times.

