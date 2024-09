videoDetails

Israel Killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 05:44 PM IST

Badhir News: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli attack. Let us tell you that Israel has caused huge destruction in Lebanon by airstrike. Israel has carried out air strikes on Hezbollah positions. Two commanders of Hezbollah have been killed in this attack.