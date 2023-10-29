trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681714
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India vs England World cup 2023: Akhtar's first reaction on India's flop batting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
India vs England Live Score World Cup 2023: The 29th match of the World Cup is being played between India and England at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Team India scored 229 runs after losing 9 wickets in 50 overs and England needed 230 runs to win. Kept a target of. Rohit Sharma scored the highest score of 87 runs, while Suryakumar Yadav played an inning of 49 runs. What did Shoaib Akhtar say on India's batting?
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel Hamas War Update: Israeli Army killed 55 Hamas terrorists
play icon3:8
Israel Hamas War Update: Israeli Army killed 55 Hamas terrorists
Historic! Japanese Scientists Grow Mouse Embryos In Space | JAXA | International Space Station
play icon2:0
Historic! Japanese Scientists Grow Mouse Embryos In Space | JAXA | International Space Station
Bangladesh Violence Breaking: Why did there be chaos in Dhaka before next year's elections?
play icon4:31
Bangladesh Violence Breaking: Why did there be chaos in Dhaka before next year's elections?
Israel-Palestine Conflict: 'There is no chance of Israel's war stopping'
play icon2:1
Israel-Palestine Conflict: 'There is no chance of Israel's war stopping'
Major terrorist attack in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
play icon1:55
Major terrorist attack in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Trending Videos

Israel Hamas War Update: Israeli Army killed 55 Hamas terrorists
play icon3:8
Israel Hamas War Update: Israeli Army killed 55 Hamas terrorists
Historic! Japanese Scientists Grow Mouse Embryos In Space | JAXA | International Space Station
play icon2:0
Historic! Japanese Scientists Grow Mouse Embryos In Space | JAXA | International Space Station
Bangladesh Violence Breaking: Why did there be chaos in Dhaka before next year's elections?
play icon4:31
Bangladesh Violence Breaking: Why did there be chaos in Dhaka before next year's elections?
Israel-Palestine Conflict: 'There is no chance of Israel's war stopping'
play icon2:1
Israel-Palestine Conflict: 'There is no chance of Israel's war stopping'
Major terrorist attack in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
play icon1:55
Major terrorist attack in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
Shoaib Akhtar on india,IND vs ENG Live,india vs england live,India vs England Live Score,India vs England,Ind vs Eng,india vs england live match today,IND vs ENG LIVE Score,England vs India,ind vs eng live match today,England vs India Live,Eng vs Ind,Live India vs England,ind vs eng world cup live,shoaib akhtar on virat kohli,shoaib akhtar on ind vs eng,shoaib akhtar on rohit sharma,shoiab akhtar on india cricket team,World Cup 2023,Ekana stadium,Kohli,