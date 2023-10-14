trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675146
India vs Pakistan: Rohit's lion...Babar's army will be in heaps in World Cup 2023

|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
India vs Pakistan: There will be a big match between India and Pakistan today in Cricket World Cup 2023. There is a festive atmosphere outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad due to the match. There is still time for the match to start, but the process of Darshan reaching the stadium has started. Let us tell you that today India will try to win its eighth victory over Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup.
India vs Pakistan,World Cup 2023,Cricket World Cup 2023,India vs Pak,Babar Azam,Rohit Sharma,Zee News,Narendra Modi Stadium,Shubman Gill,world cup 2023 ind vs pak,World Cup 2023,Ind vs Pak,World Cup,Pakistan vs India,India vs Pakistan,Pak vs Ind,icc cricket world cup india,Cricket World Cup,ICC Cricket World Cup,Cricket World Cup 2023,world cup 2023 ind vs pak 2023,ind vs pak match,ind vs pak narendra modi stadium,the cricket show,Zee News,ind vs pak in ahemdabad,ahemdabad stadium,india vs pakistan match in ahemdabad,where is ind vs pak match,ahemdabad stadium drone security,