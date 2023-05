videoDetails

India will be divided into pieces 'Inshallah-Inshallah with those who say Congress-BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

On the last day of the Karnataka election campaign, BJP national president JP Nadda attacked the Congress party. He said that the Congress is standing with those who say 'Inshallah-Inshallah, India will be broken into pieces'.