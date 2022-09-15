NewsVideos

India will do its best to promote South-South cooperation: UN Envoy Kamboj

India will do its best to promote South-South cooperation, which has become even more important at present because of the COVID-19 pandemic, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj has said at an event. “India has acted with a deep and abiding commitment to South-South Cooperation which it views as development partnership rather than donor-donee relationship. We’ve never let geography or geometry define our approach to assisting countries across the developing world,” said Ruchira Kamboj.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
