India will move towads Sun in few hours

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Aditya-L1 Launch Update: Today (Saturday) is a very important day for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Today ISRO will launch its first Sun mission. ISRO is all set to launch its first Sun mission Aditya-L1. This mission will be launched from Sriharikota Space Center at 11.50 am today.
