India will win the sun with this 'formula' of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO ready for Aditya L1 Mission!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
The countdown of Mission Surya is starting in a short while and it will be launched from the same launch pad of Sriharikota from which you saw the launch of Chandrayaan-3. ISRO's mission Aditya-L1 Mission which will study the Sun which will collect detailed information about the Sun and send it to ISRO.
