trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663971
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India Will Witness ‘Historic’ Last Day In The Old Parliament Building | Parliament Special Session

|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Today is a historic day, as India will witness the last day of House proceedings in the Old Parliament building. Discussion on ‘Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha- Achievements, Experiences, Memories, Learnings’ will be held.
Follow Us

All Videos

play icon3:44
"I Salute Those Who Took Bullets To Save Sansad Bhavan": PM Modi Recalls 2001 Parliament Attack
5 minute 25 news: PM Modi's address in the special session of Parliament
play icon3:45
5 minute 25 news: PM Modi's address in the special session of Parliament
Big Revelation On Conversion Gang In Ghaziabad: Big Revelation On Conversion Gang In Ghaziabad
play icon0:51
Big Revelation On Conversion Gang In Ghaziabad: Big Revelation On Conversion Gang In Ghaziabad
Balaghat Breaking News: 10-12 Naxalites opened fire on the force in Balaghat.
play icon0:55
Balaghat Breaking News: 10-12 Naxalites opened fire on the force in Balaghat.
Rain Alert News: Rivers in spate, houses destroyed
play icon1:54
Rain Alert News: Rivers in spate, houses destroyed

Trending Videos

play icon3:44
"I Salute Those Who Took Bullets To Save Sansad Bhavan": PM Modi Recalls 2001 Parliament Attack
5 minute 25 news: PM Modi's address in the special session of Parliament
play icon3:45
5 minute 25 news: PM Modi's address in the special session of Parliament
Big Revelation On Conversion Gang In Ghaziabad: Big Revelation On Conversion Gang In Ghaziabad
play icon0:51
Big Revelation On Conversion Gang In Ghaziabad: Big Revelation On Conversion Gang In Ghaziabad
Balaghat Breaking News: 10-12 Naxalites opened fire on the force in Balaghat.
play icon0:55
Balaghat Breaking News: 10-12 Naxalites opened fire on the force in Balaghat.
Rain Alert News: Rivers in spate, houses destroyed
play icon1:54
Rain Alert News: Rivers in spate, houses destroyed