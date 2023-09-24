trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666389
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India won 5 medals, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals in Asian Games.

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Asian Games 2023: India has so far won 3 silver and two bronze medals in the Asian Games, while in hockey, India has defeated the Uzbekistan team 12-0. India has got bronze medal in men's pair in sailing. At the same time, after the victory of the women's team against Bangladesh, a medal in cricket has also been confirmed.
Follow Us

All Videos

BSF gets big success, Pakistani drone found in Amritsar
play icon0:39
BSF gets big success, Pakistani drone found in Amritsar
India Canada Tension: Canada came into action after pressure from India, banner posters will be removed from Colombia
play icon0:54
India Canada Tension: Canada came into action after pressure from India, banner posters will be removed from Colombia
Modi's convoy was leaving at the speed of a bullet... suddenly the young man jumped
play icon8:38
Modi's convoy was leaving at the speed of a bullet... suddenly the young man jumped
TOP 9 NEWS: India won 2 silver medals in Asian Games, Arun-Arvind pair did wonders in rowing.
play icon5:51
TOP 9 NEWS: India won 2 silver medals in Asian Games, Arun-Arvind pair did wonders in rowing.
Asian Games 2023: India gets one more medal in Asian Games, bronze medal in men's pair in sailing
play icon3:45
Asian Games 2023: India gets one more medal in Asian Games, bronze medal in men's pair in sailing

Trending Videos

BSF gets big success, Pakistani drone found in Amritsar
play icon0:39
BSF gets big success, Pakistani drone found in Amritsar
India Canada Tension: Canada came into action after pressure from India, banner posters will be removed from Colombia
play icon0:54
India Canada Tension: Canada came into action after pressure from India, banner posters will be removed from Colombia
Modi's convoy was leaving at the speed of a bullet... suddenly the young man jumped
play icon8:38
Modi's convoy was leaving at the speed of a bullet... suddenly the young man jumped
TOP 9 NEWS: India won 2 silver medals in Asian Games, Arun-Arvind pair did wonders in rowing.
play icon5:51
TOP 9 NEWS: India won 2 silver medals in Asian Games, Arun-Arvind pair did wonders in rowing.
Asian Games 2023: India gets one more medal in Asian Games, bronze medal in men's pair in sailing
play icon3:45
Asian Games 2023: India gets one more medal in Asian Games, bronze medal in men's pair in sailing
india canada tension,india canada tension news,india canada news,khalistan,canada action against khalistanis,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,USA,India Canada Row,Joe Biden,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,khalistan,india canada diplomatic row,World News in Hindi,World News in Hindi,world hindi news,Canada,ISI,Pakistan,Anti India Conspiracy,Secret meeting,Embassy,Demonstration,preparation,New Terrorist Launchpad,Crime canada india relations,canada india,india canada relations,canada india tensions,India,Canada,India Canada,india canada tensions,