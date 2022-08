India@75 : 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' for a clean nation

The "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" initiative began on October 2, 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the initiative. Its objectives are to end open defecation and enhance solid waste management.

| Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 07:02 PM IST

