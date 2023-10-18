trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677025
Indian Navy Personnel Extended Warm Greeting To Indian Men’s Relay Team Runners

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
The members of the Indian Men’s 4x400m relay team who won a gold medal in the 19th Asian Games, Muhammed Ajmal and Mohammad Anas received a warm welcome at the Cochin International Airport in Kochi on October 18.
