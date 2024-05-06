Advertisement
Indian Navy's super power plan in the sea

Sonam|Updated: May 06, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
Today we will tell you what special preparations the Indian Navy has made for the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean. Today we will give you complete information about the Indian Navy, the strength of our submarines and Indian preparedness to destroy enemy submarines. Watch this video.

