trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653707
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Convoy leaves for ISRO Command Center from HAL Airport

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 08:08 AM IST
PM Modi received a warm welcome in Bengaluru. Thousands of people gathered on both sides of the road during the road show. PM Modi greeted everyone by shaking his hand. After this, the convoy of the Prime Minister of India has now left for ISRO Command Center from HAL Airport.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi addresses public before meeting ISRO scientists, gives new slogan
play icon9:46
 PM Modi addresses public before meeting ISRO scientists, gives new slogan
Bengaluru public in full enthusiasm as PM Modi going to meet ISRO Scientists
play icon8:40
Bengaluru public in full enthusiasm as PM Modi going to meet ISRO Scientists
PM Modi tweets as he lands in Bengaluru
play icon9:29
PM Modi tweets as he lands in Bengaluru
Prime Minister to reach ISRO Command Center shortly, leaves from HAL Airport
play icon0:52
Prime Minister to reach ISRO Command Center shortly, leaves from HAL Airport
PM Modi reaches HAL Airport directly from Greece, Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals
play icon4:22
 PM Modi reaches HAL Airport directly from Greece, Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals

Trending Videos

PM Modi addresses public before meeting ISRO scientists, gives new slogan
play icon9:46
PM Modi addresses public before meeting ISRO scientists, gives new slogan
Bengaluru public in full enthusiasm as PM Modi going to meet ISRO Scientists
play icon8:40
Bengaluru public in full enthusiasm as PM Modi going to meet ISRO Scientists
PM Modi tweets as he lands in Bengaluru
play icon9:29
PM Modi tweets as he lands in Bengaluru
Prime Minister to reach ISRO Command Center shortly, leaves from HAL Airport
play icon0:52
Prime Minister to reach ISRO Command Center shortly, leaves from HAL Airport
PM Modi reaches HAL Airport directly from Greece, Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals
play icon4:22
PM Modi reaches HAL Airport directly from Greece, Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals
pm modi lands in bangalore,pm modi leaves for isro,pm modi lands in bangaluru,pm modi in bengaluru,pm modi in bengaluru today,pm modi in bengaluru isro,Modi,modi in bengaluru today,modi in bangalore today live,modi lands in bangalore,Bengalore,bangalore isro centres,bangalore isro headquarters,bangalore isro company,pm modi isro visit,pm modi isro scientist,pm modi isro speech,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 landing,landing,ISRO,Moon Mission,