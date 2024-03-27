Advertisement
Indian Student Faces Hate Campaign For Supporting PM Modi At London School Of Economics

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Satyam Surana, an Indian student at the London School of Economics (LSE), speaks out about being targeted in a hate campaign due to his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Surana alleges that he faced discrimination during student elections, with his posters defaced and malicious messages circulated against him. In an interview, he highlights the challenges he has encountered at LSE and expresses his concerns over the divisive nature of the campaign.

