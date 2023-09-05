trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658069
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India's 15-member team to be announced today for World Cup 2023

|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Team India for World Cup 2023: The Indian cricket team is currently in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup-2023. Team India has booked the ticket for the Super-4 round of this continental cricket tournament. His first match against Pakistan was inconclusive after which Rohit & Co. defeated Nepal by 10 wickets by DLS. Meanwhile, there is big news about the upcoming ODI World Cup. The team is to be announced for this ICC tournament to be hosted by India.
Follow Us

All Videos

BJP MP Harnath Yadav makes huge demand over word INDIA
play icon4:1
BJP MP Harnath Yadav makes huge demand over word INDIA
Prakash Ambedkar makes controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma
play icon0:56
Prakash Ambedkar makes controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma
Security beefed up outside Udhayanidhi House
play icon0:57
Security beefed up outside Udhayanidhi House
Urvashi Rautela Stuns Fans In Her Chic Look In 'Mayanagri'
play icon1:0
Urvashi Rautela Stuns Fans In Her Chic Look In 'Mayanagri'
Malaika Arora Slays In Her White Crop-top Look In Mumbai
play icon0:40
Malaika Arora Slays In Her White Crop-top Look In Mumbai

Trending Videos

BJP MP Harnath Yadav makes huge demand over word INDIA
play icon4:1
BJP MP Harnath Yadav makes huge demand over word INDIA
Prakash Ambedkar makes controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma
play icon0:56
Prakash Ambedkar makes controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma
Security beefed up outside Udhayanidhi House
play icon0:57
Security beefed up outside Udhayanidhi House
Urvashi Rautela Stuns Fans In Her Chic Look In 'Mayanagri'
play icon1:0
Urvashi Rautela Stuns Fans In Her Chic Look In 'Mayanagri'
Malaika Arora Slays In Her White Crop-top Look In Mumbai
play icon0:40
Malaika Arora Slays In Her White Crop-top Look In Mumbai
World Cup 2023,world cup 2023 team india,world cup 2023 team india squad,world cup 2023 india team,World Cup team,world cup team 2023,world cup team announcement 2023,world cup team india,world cup team india 2023,world cup team squad 2023,wc 2023,wc 2023 promo,wc 2023 schedule,wc 2023 india squad,wc 2023 squad,Team India,team india world cup 2023 squad,team india world cup squad,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,Latest News,wc team,