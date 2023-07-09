NewsVideos
INDORE BREAKING: Two tribal brothers brutally thrashed in Indore, youth thrashed in Gwalior too

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
INDORE BREAKING: Two tribal brothers have been mercilessly beaten up in Indore, while in Gwalior also a young man was brutally beaten up. Later, the soles of the young man were also licked. Earlier, a BJP leader's nephew had urinated on a tribal youth in Sidhi. After which CM Shivraj had washed the feet of the victim.

