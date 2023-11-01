trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682603
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
Apple on iPhone Hacking Alert: Opposition leaders are sharing screenshots of a specific message or email on Twitter. Today, many leaders of the country have received a special kind of security notification from the iPhone manufacturing company. The leaders who have received these messages or emails so far include leaders like Mahua Moitra, Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, Raghav Chadha, Pawan Kheda, Owaisi. What did Apple say on the spying controversy? Apple says that they cannot provide any information related to the reasons for sending Threat Notification. Apple has said in its reply that, when a hacker tries to hack an iPhone, such threat notifications come.
