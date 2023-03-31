videoDetails

IPL 2023: Star-studded Opening ceremony with Rashmika Mandanna, Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia

| Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

IPL 2023: Star-studded Opening ceremony with Rashmika Mandanna, Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia Indian Premier League aka IPL 2023’s opening ceremony started today with a melodious concert of Arijit Singh at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. After his performance, Rashmika Mandanna came on stage and left fans mesmerised with her amazing dance performance on some of her popular songs from Pushpa, Srivalli, Saami Saami, RRR song, Naatu Naatu and so on