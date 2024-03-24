Advertisement
IPL 2024 Update: Why did Sunrisers Hyderabad lose Match?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 02:48 AM IST
IPL 2024 Update: In the third match of IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders won by four runs. In the match played today, the team scored 208 runs after losing nine wickets in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pat Cummins' team scored 204 runs after losing seven wickets in 20 overs.

