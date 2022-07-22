IPL franchise owners bought all the six franchises in the South African T20 league Zee English News

Reliance, RPSG, Sun TV, CSK, Royals Sports Group and JSW Sports, owners of six Indian Premier League franchises have now been confirmed as the successful bidders for South African T20 league. In a press release, Cricket South Africa stated that the owners of the Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Delhi franchises from the IPL now own the South Africa T20 teams from Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha (formerly known as Port Elizabeth), Johannesburg, Paarl and Pretoria respectively.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

