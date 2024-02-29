trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726220
Irfan Pathan questions BCCI's double standards

Sonam|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
Irfan Pathan on BCCI contract: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has terminated the BCCI annual contract of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. Veteran all-rounder Irfan Pathan has come out in favor of Ishan and Shreyas. Irfan Pathan raised questions in this matter by posting a tweet

