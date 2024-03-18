NewsVideos
Is recitation of Hanuman Chalisa illegal? , Hanuman Chalisa vs Namaz Controversy | Your Question Bengaluru

Sonam|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
Karnataka News: An argument broke out between a group of people and a shopkeeper during 'Azaan' near Siddanna Layout in Bengaluru, Karnataka when the shopkeeper played Hanuman Chalisa. It is being told that some Muslim youth questioned him and an argument started, after which he beat up the shopkeeper. Article 25 of the Constitution says that any person has the freedom to associate himself with God. See the big debate on this in Aapka Sawal Show with Pradeep Bhandari.

