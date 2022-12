videoDetails

Ishan Kishan shattered multiple records with his double century | INDvsBAN 3rd ODI

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

Opener Ishan Kishan made history in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram when he became the first batsman to convert his maiden ODI ton into a double hundred and also the fourth Indian batsman to hit a double century in one-day internationals.