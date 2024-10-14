Advertisement
Three Arrested in Baba Siddiqui Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Big revelation on Baba Siddiqui murder case. Fourth accused Zeeshan's picture surfaced. Zeeshan Akhtar is the name of the fourth accused. He came out of Patiala jail on 7th June. He came in contact with Lawrence gang in jail. Zeeshan is a resident of Jalandhar. According to the police, Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar was giving directions to the three shooters from outside. When Siddiqui was shot, Akhtar was giving information about his location to the shooters. Apart from this, Akhtar also helped them in renting rooms and other logistical support.

