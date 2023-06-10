NewsVideos
videoDetails

ISIS Gujarat Module: Four ISIS members arrested from Porbandar

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Gujarat News: The ISIS module present in Gujarat has been busted. ATS has arrested 4 terrorists by conducting an operation. A woman is also included in these. they are being interrogated.

All Videos

Sharad Pawar Announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP Working Presidents
1:17
Sharad Pawar Announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP Working Presidents
Who is plotting against Baba Bageshwar? Baba warned the opponents
7:31
Who is plotting against Baba Bageshwar? Baba warned the opponents
Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
3:13
Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
Boris Johnson resigns from the post of MP, will be punished for misleading the Parliament!
5:30
Boris Johnson resigns from the post of MP, will be punished for misleading the Parliament!
DGP's big statement on the disclosure of terrorist module in Gujarat
8:38
DGP's big statement on the disclosure of terrorist module in Gujarat

Trending Videos

1:17
Sharad Pawar Announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP Working Presidents
7:31
Who is plotting against Baba Bageshwar? Baba warned the opponents
3:13
Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
5:30
Boris Johnson resigns from the post of MP, will be punished for misleading the Parliament!
8:38
DGP's big statement on the disclosure of terrorist module in Gujarat
gujarat news live,isis women,Islamic state,caliphate of the islamic state,Islamic,Islamic State of Iraq and Syria,Islamic State group,Islamic state of Iraq,Islamic States,The Islamic State,Islamic State video,Syria Islamic State,islamic state mosul,mosul islamic state,fall of islamic state,isis to islamic state,islamic state in iraq,islamic state groupe,Islamic State leader,the islamic state vice,islamic states fighters,