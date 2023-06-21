NewsVideos
'Islam will not come under threat,' says Baba Ramdev on Yoga

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, listen to Yoga Guru Ramdev's Yoga knowledge. Did yoga with Ramdev. Baba Ramdev said that the cure for the biggest disease is in yoga. The solution to every problem is in yoga.

