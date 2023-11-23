trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691264
Israel Hamas Agree to Hostage Release Deal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 02:54 AM IST
Ceasefire has been declared between Israel and Hamas. Israel has announced to stop bombing for 4 days. Under the agreement, Hamas has announced the release of 50 Israeli hostages.
