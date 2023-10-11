trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674144
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: US warships arrive in Israel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: Today is the fifth day of war between Israel and Hamas, Israel's bombing on Gaza Strip continues. Turkey criticized America for sending warships to Israel. American warships came to Israel... created panic in the Muslim country.
