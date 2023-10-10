trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673242
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel Hamas War Big Update: Hamas said that we are ready for talks with Israel

|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Big Update: Israel has intensified attacks on Hamas. About 150 Hamas bases have been destroyed by the Israeli army. After which now a statement has come from Hamas. Hamas said that we are ready for talks with Israel.
Follow Us

All Videos

Hamas issues big threat to Israel, 'There will be live broadcast of killing of hostages'
play icon1:40
Hamas issues big threat to Israel, 'There will be live broadcast of killing of hostages'
Israel Hamas War Big Update: Israel has intensified attacks on Gaza Strip also
play icon8:13
Israel Hamas War Big Update: Israel has intensified attacks on Gaza Strip also
“Truly, truly horrifying…”: UK PM Rishi Sunak condemns Hamas attack, extends support to Israel
play icon4:25
“Truly, truly horrifying…”: UK PM Rishi Sunak condemns Hamas attack, extends support to Israel
“Won’t allow Hamas to have this capability of attacking Israeli civilians…” Israeli MFA spox’s sharp message to Hamas
play icon4:59
“Won’t allow Hamas to have this capability of attacking Israeli civilians…” Israeli MFA spox’s sharp message to Hamas
“We believe Iran has a role in the actions of Hamas…” IDF spox Major Libby Weiss
play icon5:42
“We believe Iran has a role in the actions of Hamas…” IDF spox Major Libby Weiss

Trending Videos

Hamas issues big threat to Israel, 'There will be live broadcast of killing of hostages'
play icon1:40
Hamas issues big threat to Israel, 'There will be live broadcast of killing of hostages'
Israel Hamas War Big Update: Israel has intensified attacks on Gaza Strip also
play icon8:13
Israel Hamas War Big Update: Israel has intensified attacks on Gaza Strip also
“Truly, truly horrifying…”: UK PM Rishi Sunak condemns Hamas attack, extends support to Israel
play icon4:25
“Truly, truly horrifying…”: UK PM Rishi Sunak condemns Hamas attack, extends support to Israel
“Won’t allow Hamas to have this capability of attacking Israeli civilians…” Israeli MFA spox’s sharp message to Hamas
play icon4:59
“Won’t allow Hamas to have this capability of attacking Israeli civilians…” Israeli MFA spox’s sharp message to Hamas
“We believe Iran has a role in the actions of Hamas…” IDF spox Major Libby Weiss
play icon5:42
“We believe Iran has a role in the actions of Hamas…” IDF spox Major Libby Weiss
Breaking News,Israel Hamas War Update,Israel,Hamas,hamas attack israel,Israel news,israel hamas conflict,israel palestine conflict,israel hamas fight,israel palestine war,hamas tunnels under israel,Israel war,Israel Palestine,Israel Gaza,israel vs palestine,palestine and israel,Israel Hamas War,israel latest news,Israel military,israel palestine tensions,israel palestine news,israel palestine crisis,Israel Hamas War News Today,Israel Airstrike,