Israel-Hamas War: This plan of India gave sleepless nights to Hamas?

|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
India Middle East Corridor Israel-Palestine War Update: The war between Israel and Hamas continues for the 20th day. Biden has made a big claim behind the attacks of Hamas. Biden said that this attack is the reason for the India Middle East Europe Corridor. This corridor, the game changer of the world, will have a shipping network along with a rail network. This will be a shipping network from Mumbai to the United Arab Emirates. A rail network will be built in the entire Middle East countries.
Israel-Hamas War Update: Biden's big claim behind Hamas attacks.
play icon2:11
Israel-Hamas War Update: Biden's big claim behind Hamas attacks.
Israel-Palestine War Upadte: Terrible satellite pictures of devastation in Gaza surfaced
play icon5:38
Israel-Palestine War Upadte: Terrible satellite pictures of devastation in Gaza surfaced
Second phase of Maratha movement, ultimatum ends
play icon6:54
Second phase of Maratha movement, ultimatum ends
Ram Lala's pran Pratishtha on 22 January
play icon3:58
Ram Lala's pran Pratishtha on 22 January
Bihar Breaking: Giriraj Singh remembered again after Begusarai Violence
play icon9:34
Bihar Breaking: Giriraj Singh remembered again after Begusarai Violence

Israel-Hamas War Update: Biden's big claim behind Hamas attacks.
play icon2:11
Israel-Hamas War Update: Biden's big claim behind Hamas attacks.
Israel-Palestine War Upadte: Terrible satellite pictures of devastation in Gaza surfaced
play icon5:38
Israel-Palestine War Upadte: Terrible satellite pictures of devastation in Gaza surfaced
Second phase of Maratha movement, ultimatum ends
play icon6:54
Second phase of Maratha movement, ultimatum ends
Ram Lala's pran Pratishtha on 22 January
play icon3:58
Ram Lala's pran Pratishtha on 22 January
Bihar Breaking: Giriraj Singh remembered again after Begusarai Violence
play icon9:34
Bihar Breaking: Giriraj Singh remembered again after Begusarai Violence
