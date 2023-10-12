trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674370
Israel Hamas War Update: 56 countries entered Israel war!

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: War continues between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Israel told in a press conference that civilians from 56 countries have been injured in Hamas attacks, some of whom have died and some are missing. In which 1300 died, 3300 were injured and 156 people were missing.
