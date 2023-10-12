trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674300
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel Hamas War Update: How did Israel make a mistake on Hamas attack?

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: A huge revelation has come to light in the Israel-Hamas war. Egypt had issued an alert to Israel regarding the attack by Hamas, but Israel took it lightly. Let us tell you that earlier an American newspaper had revealed that Iran was aware of this attack.
Follow Us

All Videos

Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Gaza
play icon1:7
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Gaza
Israel Hamas War Update: Due to this American revelation, there will be 'WAR' between Iran and Israel
play icon3:47
Israel Hamas War Update: Due to this American revelation, there will be 'WAR' between Iran and Israel
American Newspaper Wall Street Journal makes huge revelation on Hamas Attack
play icon1:29
American Newspaper Wall Street Journal makes huge revelation on Hamas Attack
Israel Hamas War: Big attack! Siren suddenly sounded in Israel
play icon2:17
Israel Hamas War: Big attack! Siren suddenly sounded in Israel
Another video of Israel's attack over Gaza surfaces
play icon2:13
Another video of Israel's attack over Gaza surfaces

Trending Videos

Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Gaza
play icon1:7
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Gaza
Israel Hamas War Update: Due to this American revelation, there will be 'WAR' between Iran and Israel
play icon3:47
Israel Hamas War Update: Due to this American revelation, there will be 'WAR' between Iran and Israel
American Newspaper Wall Street Journal makes huge revelation on Hamas Attack
play icon1:29
American Newspaper Wall Street Journal makes huge revelation on Hamas Attack
Israel Hamas War: Big attack! Siren suddenly sounded in Israel
play icon2:17
Israel Hamas War: Big attack! Siren suddenly sounded in Israel
Another video of Israel's attack over Gaza surfaces
play icon2:13
Another video of Israel's attack over Gaza surfaces
israel vs hamas today,israel vs palestine fighting,Rocket attack in Israel,Rocket attack in central israel,siran in central israel,israel vs hamas war,American special forces,american special forces reaches israel,americans stranded in israel,americans under hamas,israel hamas war updates,israel hamas war update today,israel hamas war,Israel Hamas War News Today,israel hamas conflict,Hamas,hamas attack israel,rocket attack,rocket attack on israel,Missile attack,missile attack scene israel,Netanyahu,israeli war coverage,israeli war day 6,Jaishankar,