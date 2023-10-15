trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675706
Israel Palestine War: Israeli army in Shutula has been attacked from Lebanon

|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Israel Hamas War News: After the attack on Israeli army positions, Israel is now preparing for a counter-attack. Let us tell you that today the Israeli army in Shutula has been attacked from Lebanon. In which three soldiers were injured and one civilian died.
