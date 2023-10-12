trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674312
Israel-Palestine War: Israel's Lt. Colonel Peter Lerner Confirms Mission To Destroy Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Talking about the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner of the Israeli Defence Forces said that the IDF since October 07 has been in a state of alert. The mission is to destroy Hamas's capabilities so that they can never inflict this damage on Israel again, he added.
