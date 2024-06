videoDetails

DNA: Will Rahul Gandhi 'betray' Wayanad?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 02:54 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Update: Will Rahul Gandhi become the Leader of Opposition or not? This is not clear yet. But one thing seems to be clear that Rahul Gandhi will leave Wayanad and adopt Rae Bareli. Rahul Gandhi has won the election from Wayanad by 3 lakh 64 thousand votes and from Rae Bareli by 3 lakh 90 thousand votes. He got 59.69 percent votes in Wayanad and 66.17 percent votes in Rae Bareli.