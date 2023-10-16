trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676213
Israel Palestine War Update: Israel airstrike on Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
Israel Hamas Crisis Update: Israel is tightening its grip on Gaza Strip, it is determined to root out Hamas. Israel has fired rockets from the sky on Gaza, a horrifying video of which has surfaced.
