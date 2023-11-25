trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692042
Israel releases 39 Palestinians Prisoners under hostage deal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Israel-Hamas Deal Update: Hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas has started. Amidst tight security, hostages from both sides have been handed over to each other. Let us tell you that Israel released 39 Palestinians, while on the other hand, Hamas released 13 Israeli and 11 Thai hostages.
