Israel shot down another Hamas Commander

|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: The war between Israel and Hamas started from October 7. Ibrahim Biyari, accused of this terrorist attack, has been killed by Israel. Ibrahim Biyari was also considered to be the leader of the Hamas bases in Gaza Strip.
