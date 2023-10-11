trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673657
Israel Strikes on Gaza: Heavy bombing again on Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: Tanks, powerful missiles, Israeli army has come to destroy Gaza. Gaza is echoing with the sound of explosions. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel's fierce attack on the Gaza Strip in response to the unexpected attack by Hamas has 'just begun'.
