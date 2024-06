videoDetails

'It is Good Fortune Of House...' PM Modi Congratulates Speaker Om Birla

| Updated: Jun 26, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

Breaking News: Lok Sabha Speaker Election - Om Birla Vs K Suresh - Om Birla has been elected the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Pro tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab declared him victorious by voice vote. PM Narendra Modi came to see off the new Speaker to the podium. After this, PM Modi praised the smile of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.