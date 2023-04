videoDetails

Jacqueline Fernandez appears in Patiala House Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's name was in the limelight in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving gangster Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Delhi's Patiala House Court to appear