Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar Treasure to be opened on Thursday

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 02:58 PM IST

Jagannath Mandir Ratna Bhandar Update: Big news is coming related to Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar of Puri. The treasury of Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar will be opened on Thursday.