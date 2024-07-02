videoDetails

Jagdeep Dhankhar rebukes Mallikarjun Kharge, 'Can't run down Chair every time'

| Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 02:16 PM IST

Parliament Session 2024: Once again a background debate was seen between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha. The debate started when Congress MP Pramod Tiwari was raising the issue of petrol and diesel in the House. During this, when he pointed towards the industrialists, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar objected. On which Mallikarjun Kharge stood up from his seat and started speaking. On which Dhankhar asked Jairam Ramesh to sit in Kharge's place, on which Mallikarjun Kharge got angry. Both of them got into an argument on this issue.