trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688597
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jai Shankar on Canada: Jaishankar's big statement on Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder

|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Jai Shankar on Canada: India's Foreign Minister Jaishankar has given a big statement from London on Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder.. Jaishankar responded to Canada on the murder of terrorist Nijjar and said that if there is any evidence then share it with India..he Said that India is not refusing the investigation...violent ideas are being given space in Canada.
Follow Us

All Videos

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet: After the meeting, Biden called the Chinese President a dictator
Play Icon14:3
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet: After the meeting, Biden called the Chinese President a dictator
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse 40 laborers were trapped in the tunnel itself.
Play Icon2:56
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse 40 laborers were trapped in the tunnel itself.
SPORTS 25 NEWS: Team India reached the final by defeating New Zealand in World Cup 2023
Play Icon3:12
SPORTS 25 NEWS: Team India reached the final by defeating New Zealand in World Cup 2023
IND Vs NZ: India's victory was celebrated like this, see VIDEO
Play Icon8:16
IND Vs NZ: India's victory was celebrated like this, see VIDEO
Nana Patekar slapped a man, Video goes Viral
Play Icon3:36
Nana Patekar slapped a man, Video goes Viral

Trending Videos

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet: After the meeting, Biden called the Chinese President a dictator
play icon14:3
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet: After the meeting, Biden called the Chinese President a dictator
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse 40 laborers were trapped in the tunnel itself.
play icon2:56
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse 40 laborers were trapped in the tunnel itself.
SPORTS 25 NEWS: Team India reached the final by defeating New Zealand in World Cup 2023
play icon3:12
SPORTS 25 NEWS: Team India reached the final by defeating New Zealand in World Cup 2023
IND Vs NZ: India's victory was celebrated like this, see VIDEO
play icon8:16
IND Vs NZ: India's victory was celebrated like this, see VIDEO
Nana Patekar slapped a man, Video goes Viral
play icon3:36
Nana Patekar slapped a man, Video goes Viral
india canada conflict,Jaishankar on canada,india canada tensions,London,Zee News,Breaking News,breaking,Hardeep singh Nijjar murder case,nijjar murder case,jai shankar on canada news,External Affairs Minister,S Jaishankar,india canada issue,Canada allegation,Indian government,khalistani separatist,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,Canadian Prime Minister,Justin Trudeau,Indian agents,High Commission of India in Canada,india canada news,india canada relations,India Canada Row,