‘Jail ka khana’ gets 5-star FSSAI rating in Farrukhabad

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday issued a five-star rating to the central jail for the high-quality food it serves to the inmates.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday issued a five-star rating to the central jail for the high-quality food it serves to the inmates.