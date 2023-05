videoDetails

Jalandhar By Election Results 2023: AAP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku ahead of Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

The trends of the results of Jalandhar by-election have started coming. As per the initial trends, AAP's Sushil Kumar Rinku is leading and Congress candidate is trailing.