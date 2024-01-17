trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710540
Jallikattu Bull Fight Unleashes Thrills in Alanganallur

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
The heart-stopping Jallikattu event is currently underway in the vibrant town of Alanganallur, Tamil Nadu. Immerse yourself in the electrifying atmosphere as fearless participants face off with raging bulls. Experience the excitement from a unique perspective with exclusive drone visuals capturing every thrilling moment from the arena.

